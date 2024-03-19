Azerbaijan's Azersilah drives in plans with its board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's Azersilah CJSC has held its first meeting, the Ministry of Defense Industry said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by Chairman of the Supervisory Board Agil Gurbanov and Council members Hidayat Azimov and Anar Mammadov.

The meeting addressed the status of task implementation under the President of Azerbaijan's Decree dated September 7, 2023, as well as plans for the "Azersilah" Defense-Industrial Holding's operating areas in 2024, and made appropriate decisions.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the "Azersilah" Defense-Industrial Holding CJSC and amendments to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 27, 2006, No. 462.

