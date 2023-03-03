Poland to contribute to creation of new road safety system in Azerbaijan - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Poland will contribute to creation of a new safe traffic system in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Bittel said during a conference on "Strengthening of road safety in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, the expert group from Poland and Lithuania will share their experience with their Azerbaijani colleagues.

"I’m sure that our effective cooperation with Azerbaijan, which has been established for 30 years, will allow us to implement this project in the near future," he added.

Will be updated