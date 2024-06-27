Entrepreneurs discover Khankendi's economic potential in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Within the "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" event organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the economic potential of Khankendi city was introduced, the ministry told Trend.

The city's history, ongoing reconstruction efforts, and initiatives to transform it into an industrial center were provided to entrepreneurs and state officials in detail.

The presentation highlighted efforts to restore buildings altered by separatists during the occupation, emphasizing restoration and repair works, as well as measures to stimulate business activities.

During visits to local production facilities, entrepreneurs learned about the city's economic potential, and new infrastructure developments, and were briefed on investment projects slated for implementation.

