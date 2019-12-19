Azerbaijani official: Meeting of ASAN Int’l Association to be held by end of December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

On Dec. 24, a meeting of the UN and the ASAN International Association, created on Azerbaijan’s initiative, will be held, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

Mehdiyev made the remark in Baku Dec. 19 at an event dedicated to the registration of the 35 millionth appeal from citizens to ASAN service (state agency for public services to Azerbaijani citizens), Trend reports from the event Dec. 19.

The chairman noted that the charter of the association will be approved at the meeting.

“Thus, another platform for exporting the ASAN service concept will emerge,” Mehdiyev added. “Through the capabilities of this association, we will be able to export the ASAN service concept to more countries. This concept is being implemented in eight countries. In one of them - Afghanistan - ASAN service has already started to operate.”

