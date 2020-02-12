USAID supports agriculture exports by Turkmen businessmen

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a “Improving Productivity of Potato Harvest in Turkmenistan”workshop, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (UIET).

The event was organized for local entrepreneurs as part of the Competitiveness, Trade and Jobs Activity in Central Asia (CTJ) project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with the support from the UIET.

During the workshop, best practices of growing potatoes in arid regions using innovative technologies were assessed, and the issues of selection of seed material, modern methods of protecting this crop from pests, diseases and weeds were examined.

The seminar program provides for practical exercises directly on the fields in the Ahal, Lebap and Dashoguz regions in Turkmenistan.

This event is aimed at facilitating successful solution of the tasks set for the private sector to increase the yield of strategic crops, strengthen the Turkmen food safety and increase the volume of fruits and vegetables exports, the report said.

In August last year, Christopher Edwards, USAID’s regional mission director for Central Asia, visited the Ashgabat office of the UIET.

The productivity of cooperation between private companies and USAID in implementing a number of promising projects, including those in the field of agriculture, was noted at the meeting.