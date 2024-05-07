Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Russia

Uzbekistan Materials 7 May 2024 20:21 (UTC +04:00)

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Moscow on May 8-9, Trend reports.

Upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the status of head of the observer state and solemn events in connection with the 79th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

According to the program of his stay, several bilateral meetings are also envisaged.

