Azerbaijani gymnast to take part in World Cup in Portugal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijani gymnast Ilona Zeynalova will take part in the Challenge Series World Cup competitions, which will be held in the Portuguese city of Portimão, Trend reports.

The athlete, who will perform in the individual program, will compete under the guidance of coach Yevgeniya Vilyayeva.

Azerbaijani judge Alexandra Reish was included in the judging panel for the tournament.

To note, the Challenge Series World Cup will be held on May 10–12.

