Gas processing plant under construction in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe

8 August 2018 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Operational freight turnover via Kazakhstan’s railways
Economy news 19:47
Kazakhstan discloses planned volume of gas supplies to China
Oil&Gas 19:33
Chinese company to build nylon production plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 18:53
Uzbek fund for export support to open office in Astana
Economy news 18:52
Kazakhstan expanding air communication with Thailand
Kazakhstan 18:42
Kazakhstan, Iran easing visa regime for businessmen
Kazakhstan 13:35
Latest
Operational freight turnover via Kazakhstan’s railways
Economy news 19:47
Kazakhstan discloses planned volume of gas supplies to China
Oil&Gas 19:33
Chinese company to build nylon production plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 18:53
Uzbek fund for export support to open office in Astana
Economy news 18:52
Kazakhstan expanding air communication with Thailand
Kazakhstan 18:42
IFC to support Uzbek banking giant's financial transformation
Economy news 18:23
New head of physical crude trading appointed in Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Trading
Oil&Gas 17:42
Chinese construction giant to work on Samarkand's master plan
Economy news 17:40
President Aliyev receives credentials of new ambassadors (PHOTO)
Politics 17:28