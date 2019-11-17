Netherlands believes in potential expansion of Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

Netherlands sees the completion of Southern Gas Corridor in 2020 as an important milestone, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

"Although, given its geographical location, the Netherlands is not connected to the Southern Gas Corridor, we always have considered it geopolitically important to seek energy security by diversifying European imports of oil and gas. In that sense, we see the completion next year of the Southern Gas Corridor as an important milestone," said the ministry.

Although in the beginning only about 5 percent of the European gas imports will flow through the Southern Gas Corridor, there is obviously the potential for a substantial increase of that, said the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

