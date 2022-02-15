IGB’s capacity to be marketed via RBP platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

ICGB will offer on the market free capacity from the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector through the RBP platform, the ICGB AD told Trend.

The project company responsible for the implementation of the gas interconnector with Greece, signed a contract with RBP - one of the leading European platforms for trading capacity. RBP provides services to a total of 17 transmission system operators and over 300 network users.

This is the second contract ICGB has with a capacity trading platform after becoming the latest TSO in the PRISMA platform. “As a future independent system operator, we want ICGB to market the free capacity in the IGB pipeline in a secure and transparent way. This will ensure equal access from all interested parties who may wish to book capacity”, noted ICGB’s Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and Konstantinos Karayannakos.

Through the Regional Booking Platform (RBP), ICGB will perform auction procedures at the interconnection point in Bulgaria.

Currently, half of IGB’s capacity - a total of 1,57 bcm/y, is already reserved under long term contracts for up to 25 years. Due to its strategic location, the pipeline has great synergy with the planned LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, Greece. The terminal’s commercial launch planned for the end of 2023, may additionally boost IGB’s capacity to a total of 5 bcm/y.

The IGB pipeline is scheduled for commissioning in July this year.