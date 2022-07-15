Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $2.2 on July 14 compared to the previous price, settling at $111.98 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 14 amounted to $110.53 per barrel, also down by $2.2 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.03 per barrel on July 14, reducing by $3.62 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $2.6 compared to the previous price and made up $105.93 per barrel.