Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.75 on September 16 compared to the previous price, amounting to $95.64 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 16 amounted to $94.11 per barrel, up by $1.64 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.5 per barrel on September 16, rising by $1.7 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $1.79 compared to the previous price and made up $91.02 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 17)