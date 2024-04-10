Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Oil&Gas Materials 10 April 2024 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 9 decreased by $0.25, standing at $93.08 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $0.32 (to $91.37 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $74.67 per barrel, which is $0.17 lower than the previous price.

The price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $0.27 on April 9 compared to the previous indication, to $91.93.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 10.

