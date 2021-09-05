Orient Precision Industries to raise $22.2 million via stock offering
Orient Precision Industries Inc. announced that it will sell stocks to raise 25.7 billion won(US$22.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts, Trend reports citing Yonhap.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 8.3 million common shares at a price of 3,095 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games