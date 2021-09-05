Orient Precision Industries to raise $22.2 million via stock offering

Orient Precision Industries Inc. announced that it will sell stocks to raise 25.7 billion won(US$22.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 8.3 million common shares at a price of 3,095 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.