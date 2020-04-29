Revenues from road freight transportation up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan carried out road freight transportation in the amount of $1.8 billion from January through March 2020, which is 11.1 percent more compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to the country’s State Customs Committee (SCC).

During the reporting period, the volume of road freight transportation amounted to 879,500 tons, which is 6 percent more compared to the same period of last year.

The volume of exported road freight transportation was 288,056 tons, a decrease of 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, the value of the cargo amounted to $304.4 million, increasing by 13.2 percent.

Imports via road freight transportation amounted to 591,500 tons in 1Q2020, showing the increase of 12.9 percent, and $1.5 billion in monetary terms, which is a 13.3-percent growth compared to the 1st quarter of 2019.

In general, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover amounted to $6.8 billion in the reporting period, whereas exports amounted to $4.2 billion, and import - over $2.6 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis