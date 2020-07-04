Azerbaijan to simplify its int'l road transport movement with new e-technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association plans to introduce a new electronic technology of preliminary information (TIR-EPD) on transported goods in 2020, the association told Trend.

"The TIR-EPD will allow book holders of international road transport (TIR) to send free electronic preliminary information on the transport of goods. It’s planned to introduce this technology in the country by the end of 2020," said the association.

The TIR-EPD is the most important step towards the computerization of the international road transport procedure without extra expenses in customs, the international association said.

The association said that Azerbaijan is joining the rest of the 23 countries, where the TIR-EPD is active: Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary, Germany, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Finland, France, Czech and Estonia.

"The new TIR-EPD technology implies safe integration of a small software module into an existing customs information system, to ensure automatic exchange of electronic information. A software module (TIR-EPD data exchange system) should be designed to provide customs authorities with access to the TIR-EPD service," said the association.

"Neither the International Road Transport Union (IRU) nor any other party will have access to the database of the Azerbaijani customs authorities. Azerbaijani TIR-EPD carriers will send and receive encrypted messages relating only to their TIR operations," the association stressed.

"In the first five months of this year, the volume of international road transport in Azerbaijan amounted to 24,000 tons. Most shipments are currently carried out under the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR), the registering of which is carried out by the operators themselves," said the association.

Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association was established in May 1993. It is a non-commercial organization uniting Azerbaijani individuals and legal entities engaged in international transportation by truck. The association serves to represent and protect the interests of its members before national and competent authorities within the tasks assigned to it.

