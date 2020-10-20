Georgia to resume regular flights to 10 more cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20

Georgia will resume regular flights to 10 more cities from November 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The relevant amendment has been made to the Government's Resolution on Approval of Isolation and Quarantine Rules on October 19.

According to the document, flights will be resumed from Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport to the following cities: Doha, Warsaw, Athens, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, and Milan.

As for Kutaisi Davit Agmashenebeli International Airport, flights will be renovated to Katowice, Vilnius and Dortmund.

Meanwhile, restrictions on the direct international flights from Tbilisi International Airport to Munich, Paris, and Riga were abolished on July 13, 2020. Flights between Kutaisi Davit Agmashenebeli International Airport and Riga International Airport resumed on October 1.

