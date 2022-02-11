World Bank updates on climate resilient transport connectivity project in Azerbaijan

Transport 11 February 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank updates on climate resilient transport connectivity project in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan plans to integrate 'Face to Pay' solution into digital signature ICT 11:10
Digital signature used in Azerbaijan in almost every sphere - SINAM ICT 10:56
World Bank updates on climate resilient transport connectivity project in Azerbaijan Transport 10:50
Uzbekistan and AIIB identify priority areas for further co-op Uzbekistan 10:48
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow from Uzbekistan Georgia 10:47
AMNS India our most significant JV, said parent Arcelor Mittal as company reports record profit Other News 10:45
World Bank names priority areas of possible co-op with Azerbaijan Business 10:44
World Bank looking at helping Azerbaijan to assess opportunities in offshore wind space Oil&Gas 10:41
Georgian Maritime Transport Agency conducts inspection of Kulevi Port Oil&Gas 10:36
Iran boosts raw steel exports Business 10:31
RBI measures for MSMEs, contact-intensive sectors augur well for economy, say financial experts Other News 10:30
Kazakhstan’s Inkai company opens tender to attract rail freight services Kazakhstan 10:29
Oil market to loosen over course of 2022, as demand growth eases Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank talks its main strategic goals through 2023 Finance 10:26
Azerbaijan ranks among top five persimmon exporters worldwide in 2021 Economy 10:24
Uzbekistan to increase subsidies for meat and milk production Uzbekistan 10:18
Turkmen Khazar consortium opens tender to purchase steel pipes Tenders 10:13
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Iran Politics 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 11 Economy 10:06
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank plans to expand loan services through digital platform Economy 09:59
Kyrgyzstan confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:48
Oil prices slip on hot U.S. inflation concerns, set for weekly fall Oil&Gas 09:40
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks measures to boost confidence in national currency Kazakhstan 09:35
Azerbaijan wraps up research in 'Araz valley economic zone' in Karabakh Economy 09:19
Georgia reduces quarantine period for citizens infected with COVID-19 Georgia 09:16
Putin kept Macron at a distance for snubbing COVID demands: sources Russia 08:47
2,498 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
World Bank to launch process of preparation of new partnership strategy for Azerbaijan – Sarah Michael (Interview) (VIDEO) Economy 08:00
4 dead, 4 injured in S.Korean factory explosion Other News 07:17
Turkey confirms 98,602 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:29
Finland set to sign deal with U.S. for 64 F-35 jets -sources Europe 05:46
NASA raises concerns about SpaceX's additional satellites launch plan Other News 05:05
Macron presents France's goals for achieving carbon-free energy by 2050 Europe 04:28
US President Joe Biden says American citizens should leave Ukraine now US 03:55
EU plans to invest over 150 bln euros in Africa Europe 03:12
Global COVID-19 cases top 400 mln: WHO Other News 02:33
Cristiano Ronaldo's son officially unveiled as Man Utd player along with fellow wonderkid Other News 02:05
U.S. approves $13.9 billion potential sale of F-15ID aircraft to Indonesia US 01:34
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight US 01:00
Iran to expand balanced ties with Africa, Latin America & Europe Politics 00:26
Inflation in Georgia on verge of sharp drop, forecast says Georgia 10 February 23:55
Denmark may allow US troops on its soil, pact in the works Europe 10 February 23:28
US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister US 10 February 22:54
UN environmental forum to announce binding resolutions on plastic pollution Other News 10 February 22:32
Applications coming for holding next meeting of "3 + 3" platform - Russian Foreign Ministry Politics 10 February 22:06
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting Turkey 10 February 21:49
Talks with Putin were interesting, intense, Tokayev said Kazakhstan 10 February 21:22
Financial violations revealed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district education department Society 10 February 20:58
Azerbaijan's Financial Control Service reveals violations in Ministry of Culture Society 10 February 20:54
Turkish President recovers from COVID-19 Turkey 10 February 20:40
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put government bonds up for auction Finance 10 February 20:28
Azerbaijan establishes special department to ensure medical needs of war disabled, families of martyrs of Second Karabakh War Society 10 February 20:24
Azerbaijan announces play competition dedicated to "Year of Shusha" Society 10 February 20:24
New military infrastructure commissioned in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 February 20:24
Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy – Tokayev Kazakhstan 10 February 19:58
Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves Politics 10 February 19:22
Turkey discloses freight traffic via its ports from Belgium in 2021 Turkey 10 February 19:21
Stadler Rail discusses co-op opportunities with Georgian Railway (Exclusive) Georgia 10 February 19:21
Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding report of Finance Ministry Politics 10 February 19:18
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry reveals violations at MFA Society 10 February 19:18
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee surpasses forecast for state budget revenues Economy 10 February 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 February 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 7,632 more COVID-19 cases, 5,797 recoveries Society 10 February 18:36
Azerbaijan to prevent price fluctuations for strategic goods Economy 10 February 18:07
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of trade turnover with CIS countries Uzbekistan 10 February 18:05
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses measures to ensure stable operation of financial system during state of emergency Business 10 February 18:01
Azerbaijan exceeds WHO vaccination threshold for both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - WHO Society 10 February 17:50
Turkish ministry shares report on mine clearance in liberated Azerbaijani lands for Jan. 2022 Society 10 February 17:49
Azerbaijani police detects artillery shells in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10 February 17:46
Employees of Azerbaijan's State Tax Service awarded following presidential order Politics 10 February 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree "On awarding of participants of Second Karabakh War" Politics 10 February 17:34
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of corrosion inhibitor Tenders 10 February 17:34
Azerbaijan approves structure of State Reserves Agency - decree Politics 10 February 17:33
Turkmenistan working to locate promising oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 10 February 17:30
Govt calls India’s overall pandemic scenario optimistic, cautions against lowering guard Other News 10 February 17:25
Georgian Manganese announces tender on transportation services procurement Tenders 10 February 17:23
Uzbekistan completes renovation of Samarkand int'l airport Uzbekistan 10 February 17:20
Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis - MFA Politics 10 February 17:20
Georgia sees increase in number of visitors by sea route Georgia 10 February 17:14
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 liquids production Oil&Gas 10 February 17:06
Liquids output in Kazakhstan remains broadly unchanged - OPEC Kazakhstan 10 February 17:05
Sensodyne asked to discontinue advertisements in India Other News 10 February 17:02
Genocide in villages of Shusha district - one of Armenia's bloodiest crimes against Azerbaijani people - MP Politics 10 February 16:52
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Bulgaria in 2021 Turkey 10 February 16:47
PepsiCo revenue surges on higher prices, inflation worries loom US 10 February 16:47
Turkey unveils transshipment of cargo from Algeria in 2021 Turkey 10 February 16:46
Uzbekistan to modernize HPPs within state dev’t strategy Uzbekistan 10 February 16:46
Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in India's Himachal Other News 10 February 16:45
Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 U.S. vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds US 10 February 16:42
World's highest railway bridge takes shape in India (PHOTO) Other News 10 February 16:40
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks Malibayli, Gushchular massacres in 1992 Politics 10 February 16:37
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks Kazakhstan 10 February 16:27
ISRO to kick off 2022 launch mission with PSLV-C52 on Feb 14 Other News 10 February 16:10
Azerbaijan, Moldova reach preliminary agreement to hold joint commission's meeting in 2022 Economy 10 February 16:08
In talks with India on two Dornier aircraft: Sri Lanka FM Other News 10 February 16:07
India’s 1st Covid nasal spray FabiSpray aimed at high-risk adults, doesn’t let virus reach lungs Other News 10 February 16:06
Rovshan Najaf removed from SOCAR Supervisory Board following presidential order Politics 10 February 16:05
COVID-19 in India: Over 1 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated Other News 10 February 16:00
bp updates on activities at Shafag-Asiman, SWAP Oil&Gas 10 February 15:56
Elnur Aliyev appointed First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Politics 10 February 15:46
