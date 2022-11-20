Kazakhstan shares data on presidential election as of 14:05 a.m.

According to the data provided by commissions of regions, cities of republican significance, capital, as of 14.05 on November 20, 2022, ballots were received by 51,16 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including:

1. in the Abay region – 69,32 %

2. in the Akmola region – 51,04 %

3. in the Aktobe region – 53,21 %

4. in the Almaty region – 40,85 %

5. in the Atyrau region – 52,56 %

6. in the West Kazakhstan region – 43,85 %

7. in the Zhambyl region – 52,74 %

8. in the Zhetysu region – 52,17 %

9. in the Karaganda region – 53,75 %

10. in the Kostanay region – 53,15 %

11. in the Kyzylorda region – 59,18 %

12. in the Mangistau region – 53,40 %

13. in the Pavlodar region – 52,55 %

14. in the North Kazakhstan region – 53,10 %

15. in the Turkestan region – 76,61 %

16. in the Ulytau region – 68,32 %

17. in the East Kazakhstan region – 52,99 %

18. in Astana – 39,79 %

19. in Almaty – 24,17 %

20. in Shymkent – 51,69%

Further operational information will be provided at 16.05.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.

Today, voting will take place at 10,101 polling stations throughout the country, and at 68 polling stations abroad. As of 1 July 2022, 11,827,277 citizens of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters.

Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the presidential elections.