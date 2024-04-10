Volume of ADB's CAREC-framed inputs in Central Asian nations revealed

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. The volume of investments under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, launched by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in Central Asian countries amounted to $31.14 billion from 2001 through 2023, Trend reports.

According to the CAREC, the share of Central Asian countries in the CAREC project portfolio amounted to 61 percent as of December 31, 2023.

Among the Central Asian countries, the first place in terms of the share of investments under the CAREC Program is occupied by Uzbekistan ($13.04 billion, or 25.6 percent of the total investment portfolio), the second by Kazakhstan ($9.48 billion, or 18.6 percent), and the third by Tajikistan ($3.46 billion, or 6.8 percent).

Since 2001, CAREC investments have totaled nearly $51.02 billion across 276 regional projects. ADB contributed over $17.60 billion, with other partners providing $23.37 billion and CAREC governments investing $10.05 billion.

Transport projects received the largest share of investment at 67.5 percent, followed by energy at 24.9 percent, and trade facilitation and policy at 2.7 percent.

Among the countries under the program, Uzbekistan received the most investment, at 25.6 percent of the portfolio ($13.04 billion).

The CAREC Program, involving 11 countries and development partners, aims to foster economic growth and reduce poverty through cooperation.