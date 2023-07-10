Kyrgyzstan transit role to grow with launch of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The launch of a railway line from China through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan will contribute to the increased transit role of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, Roman Spasskiy, the Chief Engineer of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyz Railways) state enterprise told Trend.

"The current focus of transportation network development in the country is the connection of the south and north regions through railway communication. In the future, we plan to extend the Balykchy – Kochkor – Kara-Kechе railway to the Makmal district, where the construction of a railway line from China through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan is envisioned. This will further enhance the transit role of the country in Central Asia," said Spasskiy.

Specifically, the chief engineer emphasized that the construction of the Balykchy – Kochkor railway line is considered an important transportation and economic asset for the country. It will help improve the movement of goods, especially when combined with the completion of the North-South alternative road, as part of Kyrgyzstan's developing unified transportation network.

The construction of the Balykchy – Kochkor – Kara-Kechе railway, which began in 2022, has already seen 5 kilometers of railway completed last year. The plan for 2023 is to construct an additional 15 kilometers of railway.

Railway transportation is expected to have a positive impact on the country's economy, particularly in trade, the extraction and transportation of natural resources, as well as the movement of agricultural and construction materials.