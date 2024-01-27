Kyrgyzstan's export of brown coal peaks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 27. Kyrgyzstan exported 872,540 tons of brown coal from January through November 2023, which is an 18.5-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (736,185 tons), Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, the value of the brown coal exports totaled $31.046 million, rising by 42.6 percent compared to the corresponding months in 2022 ($21.771 million).

The breakdown of brown coal exports during this period is as follows:

Country Volume Value Uzbekistan 845,044 tons $29.974 million China 26,836 tons $1.044 million Kazakhstan 637 tons $24,500 Poland 22 tons $3,000

Additionally, Kyrgyzstan exported 1.181 million tons of black coal from January through November 2023, which is a 71.6-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (688,522 tons). The value of black coal exported reached $47.691 million, which is a 71-percent growth compared to the corresponding months in 2022 ($27.752 million).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $13.9 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 29 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.7 billion).

Kyrgyzstan's exports totaled $2.8 billion, which is a 36.7 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($2.05 billion). The country's imports amounted to $11.1 billion, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.7 billion).