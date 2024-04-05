Exports of oil products from Kyrgyzstan to Türkiye skyrocket

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 5. Kyrgyzstan exported 10,058 tons of oil products to Türkiye in January 2024, which is five times more than in the same month of 2023 (1,997 tons), Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s statistical bureau, the value of the exports totaled $6.148 million, increasing by 2.7 times over January 2023’s figures ($2.236 million).

The majority of Kyrgyzstan's petroleum products were exported to Türkiye in January of this year. Uzbekistan followed with 1,204 tons valued at $376,200, while China ranked third with 968 tons worth $979,100. The UAE closely followed, buying 861 tons valued at $962,500.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan exported 14,677 tons of oil products in January 2024, which is a 34.5 percent increase compared to the 10,914 tons exported in the corresponding month of 2023. The total value of exports amounted to $10.280 million, which is a 58.5 percent increase compared to January 2023 ($6.487 million).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $1.168 billion in January 2024, increasing by 36.8 percent compared to January 2023. Exports totaled $181.3 million, showing a 46.6 percent increase year over year. Imports increased by 35.1 percent from January 2023 to $987.5 million.