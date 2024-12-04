Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan set to commence work on development of Almaty-Cholpan-Ata route

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will start work on developing a feasibility study of a new transportation route, “Almaty - Uzynagash - Kastek - Mikhailovka - Cholpan-Ata,” the statement of the press service of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister said, Trend reports.

According to information, this decision was made at the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, held in Bishkek.

The total length of the route will be 280 kilometers, and financing will be provided in the form of grants by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In addition, the “Economic Corridor Almaty-Bishkek” (ECAB) initiative was discussed, which has already become an example of successful regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, this project has launched a number of studies and initiatives in areas such as transportation connectivity, tourism development, air quality improvement, health care, agribusiness, and climate change response.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of the Roadmap for the development of road checkpoints on the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz border. The document provides for the modernization of seven joint checkpoints. The Kazakh side plans to introduce modern automated control and inspection systems at these points.

Following the results of the meeting, several documents were signed, including the final protocol of the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council, the roadmap to increase mutual supplies of agricultural products, and the memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism. An agreement was also reached on the settlement of Kazakhstan's ownership rights to resort and recreational facilities located in the Issyk-Kul region.