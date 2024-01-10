Türkiye and Tajikistan sign Cooperation Program for 2024-2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. Türkiye and Tajikistan have signed a Cooperation Program between their respective foreign ministries for 2024-2026, Trend reports.

As per Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the signing took place following bilateral meetings between Tajikistan's FM, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Türkiye's FM, Hakan Fidan, during Fidan's official visit to Tajikistan.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in politics, economics, trade, investments, education, science, culture, healthcare, and tourism.

They also addressed matters related to ensuring security, combating terrorism, and strengthening the contractual and legal framework of cooperation.

Additionally, the ministers discussed the collaboration between the two countries within international and regional organizations.

According to the Türkiye’s Statistical Institute, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Türkiye amounted to $450.145 million from January through November 2023, which is 0.67 percent less than the $453.191 million in the same period of 2022.