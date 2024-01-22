Tajikistan eyes to attract Qatari investments in energy sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. Tajikistan and Qatar discussed the attraction of Qatari investment in Tajikistan's energy sector, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri, Chairman of the Board of Nebras Power, discussed this during Rahmon's state visit to Qatar.

Rahmon referred to this meeting as crucial for the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the countries, emphasizing its importance.

It was highlighted that Qatari investments would make a significant contribution to the practical implementation of Tajikistan's priority projects in energy field.

During the meeting, Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan possesses immense potential in renewable energy sources. In pursuit of developing a green economy, the country's government has adopted the 'Green Economy Development Strategy for 2023-2037'.

Rahmon underscored the ongoing efforts in Tajikistan to generate electricity from various renewable sources, including solar and wind energy.