Tajik MFA denies involvement of its citizens in terrorist attack in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry has denied the involvement of the country's citizens in the terrorist attack in Moscow, Trend reports, referring to the ministry.

"To media representatives,

Regarding the recent terrorist incident at the Crocus City Hall concert complex in Moscow, we urge the responsible handling of information regarding the alleged involvement of Tajik citizens or individuals from Tajikistan.

It's crucial to note that the Tajik authorities have not received official confirmation from Russian authorities regarding the circulating false information implicating Tajik citizens. Thus, we strongly advise relying on material released by Russian government agencies that is officially sanctioned," the foreign ministry said.

As emphasized, it's important to consider that spreading unverified and unreliable information could potentially harm Tajik citizens currently abroad.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel