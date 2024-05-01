Turkmenistan and Belarus discuss development of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan and Belarus discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belarus, this topic was discussed during the meeting of the Turkmen Ambassador in Minsk, Nazarguly Shagulyyev, with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Igor Nazaruk.

During the meeting held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the parties confirmed their interest in the further development of comprehensive Turkmen-Belarusian relations.

The diplomats discussed issues related to political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries while noting the positive experience of cooperation in the fields of education, science, sports, and healthcare.

The Deputy Minister and the Ambassador highly appreciated the effective partnership between the foreign ministries as well as the successful practice of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange's Department of Foreign Relations visited Ashgabat in late March, and plans were announced to increase trade with Turkmenistan this year by realizing the exchange's export potential, which is primarily represented by the supply of timber, dairy products, and sugar.

Several discussions with potential timber importers and Turkmen food sector firms took place during the tour, which was organized by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Minsk branch in collaboration with the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan.