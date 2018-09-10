Spanish company to enter Uzbek market

10 September 2018 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Spanish RGK Mobile is going to enter the market of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

According to the media, RGK Mobile provides services for aggregation of mobile payments, sale of licensed digital content, sale and maintenance of the SAAS platform for mobile operators.

Presently, the company is looking for a director for its business in Uzbekistan, whose tasks will include managing the financial and economic activities of the content provider, monitoring of performance and more.

RGK Mobile intends to open a bank account in Uzbekistan, hire employees and work with external partners in Uzbekistan's territory.

In June, Forbes magazine named RGK Mobile one of the leaders regarding the confidentiality policy.

