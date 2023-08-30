Protocol for improving investment environment signed in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 30. A protocol aimed at improving the investment environment in Uzbekistan was signed during a session of the Foreign Investors Council in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The protocol included proposals for enhancing the investment climate in Uzbekistan. Additionally, an Agreement on Cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was adopted, aimed at providing technical and consultative support to enhance the national legislation.

The session of the Foreign Investors Council included discussions on practical aspects of investment activities in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, global investment trends and key directions were discussed, and an assessment was given of Uzbekistan's efforts to improve the business climate in the country.

Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, Head of the EBRD Representation in Uzbekistan, Alkis Drakinos, representatives from the IFC, PwC Uzbekistan participated in the event.

Overall, more than 150 leaders of foreign investment companies, diplomatic missions, ministries, agencies, and representatives of international financial institutions took part in the session.

At the meeting, Kudratov emphasized Uzbekistan's commitment to the consistent improvement of the investment climate. The participants' attention was focused on Uzbekistan's active efforts to revise investment legislation, accelerate privatization processes, encourage public-private partnerships, and stimulate initiatives in the green economy sector.