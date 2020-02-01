Various insurance payments be provided for victims of Ukrainian crashed plane

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.1

Trend:

Victims of Ukraine's crashed plane will be covered by multiple types of insurance, expert Mohammad Mokhtari told Trend.

"Since the plane belonged to foreign airline it has been covered by Ukrainian insurance while it's possible that the plane also had reinsurance," Mokhtari said.

"It is possible the individuals with double citizenship who were the plane passengers had separate insurances as well including work or life insurance and being covered by the plane insurance as well. Each insurance should be paid separately," said the expert.

"Although all these cases depend on whether the insurance covers air attack or not," Mokhtari said.

"It's possible that student in the crashed plane had Iranian insurance alongside foreign insurance that would cover all the costs, but since there is no limitation for life insurance each one will be calculated separately," he added.

On January 8, Ukraine's passenger plane carrying 176 people crashed outside of Tehran, in Iran. Everyone on board was killed in the crash. The plane was shot down by two antiaircraft missiles fired, by mistake. Iran's military was on high alert in early January after the United States ordered a drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian military commander general Qassem Soleimani.

