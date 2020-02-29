Iran does not believe in quarantine of the cities

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.29

Trend:

The ministry does not believe in the quarantine of cities and does not consider this method as scientific; however, the authorities seek to control the flow of people between cities, said Iran Heath Minister Saeed Namaki after 5th meeting of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus today on Feb. 28, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“My request is to minimize traffic between cities unless very necessary ones,” the minister said.

"If we identify any suspected case on the roads to and from the cities, the person will probably be quarantined for 14 days."

Namaki went on to say that the decisions on decreasing working hours are to be made by provincial committees on combating coronavirus and by the governors.

“The Provincial Committee can decide on 2-hour delay or two-hour shorter service in the provinces,” he added.

Namaki added that employees with coronavirus symptoms are not allowed to be physically present in the office and need to work remotely from home.

"All stadiums are closed and huge public events are cancelled," the minister said adding that soccer games will be held without spectators.