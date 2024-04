BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Militants of the Sunni terrorist group Jaish al-Adl attacked two police stations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, Trend reports.

At least three police officers were killed.

According to the deputy governor of the Sistan-Baluchistan province, Alireza Marhamati, the militants tried to break through to the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but they were prevented by the police.