Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 40 currency prices increased, and five currency prices decreased compared to June 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 379,340 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,133 rials, while on June 11, one euro was 406,249 rials.

Currency Rial on June 12 Rial on June 11 1 US dollar USD 379,340 377,918 1 British pound GBP 482,589 481,097 1 Swiss franc CHF 422,052 421,415 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,087 36,009 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,361 35,451 1 Danish krone DKK 54,585 54,463 1 Indian rupee INR 4,535 4,524 1 UAE dirham AED 103,292 102,905 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,236,715 1,231,966 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 136,173 135,691 100 Japanese yens JPY 241,086 240,815 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 48,561 48,367 1 Omani rial OMR 985,248 981,620 1 Canadian dollar CAD 275,531 274,723 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 232,572 231,419 1 South African rand ZAR 20,344 20,160 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,730 11,663 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,220 4,202 1 Qatari riyal QAR 104,214 103,824 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,930 28,894 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 250,250 249,894 1 Saudi riyal SAR 101,157 100,778 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,008,883 1,005,101 1 Singapore dollar SGD 280,162 279,320 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 322,591 321,708 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,488 12,477 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 181 180 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 283,333 282,643 1 Libyan dinar LYD 78,057 77,964 1 Chinese yuan CNY 52,297 52,141 100 Thai baths THB 1,031,730 1,028,653 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 80,363 80,061 1,000 South Korean won KRW 274,758 274,860 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 535,035 533,030 1 euro EUR 407,133 406,249 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 84,092 84,207 1 Georgian lari GEL 132,408 132,023 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,257 23,177 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,353 5,373 1 Belarus ruble BYN 116,002 115,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 223,146 222,311 100 Philippine pesos PHP 645,761 643,517 1 Tajik somoni TJS 35,372 35,464 1 Turkmen manat TMT 108,276 107,867 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,420 10,373

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 489,671 rials, and the price of $1 is 456,244 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,209 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,998 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 587,000–590,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–633,000 rials.

