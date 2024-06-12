Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 12

Business Materials 12 June 2024 10:40 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 40 currency prices increased, and five currency prices decreased compared to June 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 379,340 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,133 rials, while on June 11, one euro was 406,249 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 12

Rial on June 11

1 US dollar

USD

379,340

377,918

1 British pound

GBP

482,589

481,097

1 Swiss franc

CHF

422,052

421,415

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,087

36,009

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,361

35,451

1 Danish krone

DKK

54,585

54,463

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,535

4,524

1 UAE dirham

AED

103,292

102,905

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,236,715

1,231,966

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

136,173

135,691

100 Japanese yens

JPY

241,086

240,815

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

48,561

48,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

985,248

981,620

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

275,531

274,723

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

232,572

231,419

1 South African rand

ZAR

20,344

20,160

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,730

11,663

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,220

4,202

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

104,214

103,824

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,930

28,894

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

250,250

249,894

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

101,157

100,778

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,008,883

1,005,101

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

280,162

279,320

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

322,591

321,708

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,488

12,477

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

181

180

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

283,333

282,643

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

78,057

77,964

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

52,297

52,141

100 Thai baths

THB

1,031,730

1,028,653

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

80,363

80,061

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

274,758

274,860

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

535,035

533,030

1 euro

EUR

407,133

406,249

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

84,092

84,207

1 Georgian lari

GEL

132,408

132,023

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,257

23,177

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,353

5,373

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

116,002

115,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

223,146

222,311

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

645,761

643,517

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

35,372

35,464

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

108,276

107,867

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,420

10,373

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 489,671 rials, and the price of $1 is 456,244 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,209 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,998 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 587,000–590,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–633,000 rials.

