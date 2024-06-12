Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 40 currency prices increased, and five currency prices decreased compared to June 11.
As for CBI, $1 equals 379,340 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,133 rials, while on June 11, one euro was 406,249 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 489,671 rials, and the price of $1 is 456,244 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,209 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,998 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 587,000–590,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–633,000 rials.
