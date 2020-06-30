Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 30

Society 30 June 2020 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,457 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 147 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,049 people is critical.

The official said that situation was dire in Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Razavi Khorasan East Azerbaijan, and West Azerbaijan provinces.

So far, more than 1.66 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 227,600 people have been infected 10,817 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 188,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli cybersecurity co Cynet raises $18m
Israeli cybersecurity co Cynet raises $18m
Palestine rejects Israeli annexation plan whether partial or complete: Abbas
Palestine rejects Israeli annexation plan whether partial or complete: Abbas
Jordanian FM discusses Israeli annexation with Belgian, Spanish counterparts
Jordanian FM discusses Israeli annexation with Belgian, Spanish counterparts
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran greatly reduces time for issuing local business licenses Business 14:47
Tanker with Azerbaijani oil for Belarusian refinery arrives in Odessa Oil&Gas 14:42
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran's Khorramshahr port revealed Business 14:30
Collections on voluntary insurance grow in Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Demand for Turkish cars slumps in Georgia Turkey 14:28
Tehran Stock Exchange index indicates significant growth Business 14:27
Azerbaijan's SOCAR closes 2019 with profit Oil&Gas 14:27
Special Session of the UNGA related to COVID-19 to be convened at the initiative of Azerbaijan Society 14:24
Georgia begins construction of Batumi International Airport's new terminal Construction 14:22
Iran discloses activities of Imam Khomeini port Business 14:22
S&P talks ratings of Kazakhstan Development Bank Finance 14:18
Georgia sees decline in estimated real gross domestic product Business 14:17
Demand for Turkish jewelry in France declines Turkey 14:16
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, WTO secretary-general (PHOTO) Politics 14:15
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan may expand range of mutually supplied goods Business 14:14
Iran talks testing COVID-19 vaccine on people Iran 14:01
Import, export volumes at Azerbaijani Star refinery in Turkey soar Oil&Gas 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 30 Society 13:57
South Africa's economy contracts 2% in the first quarter as recession deepens Other News 13:46
Police operation under way at Paris shopping centre Europe 13:45
Turkmenistan increases import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 13:43
Iran discloses number of restored enterprises in Mazandaran Province Finance 13:42
Azerbaijan Airlines talks air ticket prices in post-COVID quarantine period Economy 13:38
Iran announces amount of investments made in Khomein county Finance 13:34
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss legislative bodies, political parties interaction Business 13:31
COVID-19 delays glass production launch in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Finance 13:17
ADB-funded project to facilitate movement to Georgian resort area Construction 13:04
India's daily coronavirus cases at about 20,000 as some cities extend lockdowns Other News 13:04
Turkmenistan, Russia eye implementing joint projects in energy sector Oil&Gas 13:03
Share of Azerbaijan's SOCAR in its subsidiaries grows Oil&Gas 13:00
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:44
Iran’s Qazvin Province attracts investors in industrial parks Finance 12:43
Thailand extends emergency decree until end of July Other News 12:43
Airbus to announce restructuring on Tuesday Europe 12:41
Oil markets to be under supplied in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:37
Kazakhstan significantly ups export of goods to Greece Business 12:34
Turkey unveils its foreign trade turnover for May 2020 Turkey 12:29
Oil and gas capex declines to be significant in 2020 Commentary 12:29
Israeli cybersecurity co Cynet raises $18m Israel 12:27
Minister: National economy's digitalization be supported in Azerbaijan Finance 12:27
Amnesty of property, capital in Azerbaijan being discussed at working group level - minister Finance 12:26
Georgia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, 3 recoveries Georgia 12:16
United States not on EU's 'safe' travel list Europe 12:14
Economy Minister: Azerbaijan's imports decline by 5 percent during COVID-19 Business 12:14
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry presents new platform for entrepreneurs (VIDEO) Finance 12:13
Britain locks down city of Leicester after COVID-19 flare-up Europe 12:03
Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 650,000 Russia 12:02
Minister of Economy: There is high interest in investment projects, industrial parks in Azerbaijan Finance 12:01
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan addresses appeal entitled "Do it for Azerbaijan" (VIDEO) Society 11:48
Iraq’s actual ability to cut more barrels is limited Oil&Gas 11:46
BP’s selling petrochemicals business to be welcome financial boost Oil&Gas 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices show growth Oil&Gas 11:37
Several products’ prices grow in Iran Business 11:34
UK economy shows biggest drop in 40 years in early 2020 Europe 11:31
Georgia sees decrease in net foreign direct investment inflows Business 11:25
Turkmenistan to join Business Council of Republic of Korea - Central Asia Business 11:25
Graduate of Baku Higher Oil School enters PhD programmes of three prestigious US universities Society 11:24
Black Sea Trade & Development Bank to focus on Azerbaijan's manufacturing, agribusiness sectors Finance 11:22
Economy Minister: Impact of COVID-19 on Azerbaijani economy - minimal Finance 11:09
AzerTelecom announces new appointments at management level Society 11:00
Turkey's car export to Iran drops Turkey 10:54
Kazakhstan taking measures to further reduce share of shadow economy Business 10:48
Australia to spend nearly $1 billion to boost cyber security Other News 10:44
Iran's mining industry companies increase sales Business 10:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 35 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:39
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 30 Finance 10:36
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on June 30 Finance 10:35
Georgia's international investment position improves Finance 10:33
BSTDB may release second tranche of manat bonds Finance 10:31
Profit of Azerbaijan's PASHA Kapital upswings Finance 10:25
Georgia's financial sector leads in terms of share in net FDI Finance 10:07
Iran to create new fish farms to increase caviar, sturgeon production Business 09:57
Trade in goods deficit increases in Georgia Finance 09:56
Total liabilities of Azerbaijan's investment market leader surge Finance 09:52
Georgian parliament approves constitutional amendments in third reading Georgia 09:43
Iranian currency rates for June 30 Finance 09:42
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 09:30
Review of FDI inflows from biggest partners to Georgia Business 09:26
Thailand reports two imported coronavirus infections Other News 09:25
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia drops Turkey 09:24
Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.9% in May Other News 09:24
Policy & Management Consulting Group predicts FDI decrease in Georgia Finance 09:20
Iran's Arya Sasol Polymer Company's sales rise Oil&Gas 09:15
Hong Kong leader says not appropriate for her to comment on security law Other News 08:46
Colombia seizes 1.2 tons of cocaine in north port Other News 08:16
Poland ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan Transport 08:15
Boko Haram militants killed in Nigerian military airstrikes in northeast region Other News 08:12
Senegalese president lifts state of emergency Other News 07:33
New Zealand to host virtual APEC meeting in 2021 Other News 06:45
Mark Daly elected speaker of Irish senate Europe 05:57
Sudanese capital Khartoum on high alert ahead of mass demonstrations Other News 05:08
Palestine rejects Israeli annexation plan whether partial or complete: Abbas Arab World 04:21
Merkel, Macron demonstrate unity on post-pandemic EU recovery Europe 03:19
Jordanian FM discusses Israeli annexation with Belgian, Spanish counterparts Arab World 02:28
Tunisian president meets Greek FM on ties, regional issues Other News 01:40
African experts root for policy shift to hasten post-COVID-19 recovery Economy 00:39
Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate Arab World 29 June 23:47
Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea military officials meet over border dispute Other News 29 June 22:50
Albanian president calls for long-term strategy in coping with COVID-19 Europe 29 June 21:59
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with OSCE MG co-chairs, chairperson-in-office via videoconference Politics 29 June 21:01
All news