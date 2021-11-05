UNICEF provides Georgia with COVID-19 protective equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia actively cooperates with UNICEF in ensuring a safe environment in schools, Trend reports via the press service of the ministry.

Ekaterine Dgebuadze, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Georgia visited Gori Public School No. 3, where she inspected the school infrastructure together with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Imamura Akira, and Ghasan Khalil, UNICEF Representative in Georgia.

Within the framework of this partnership, the UN Children's Fund and the Japanese company "Saraya" provided the Georgian Ministry with additional supplies of protective equipment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus free of charge.

Ekaterine Dgebuadze thanked the Ambassador of Japan and the UNICEF Representative for Supporting Education, noting that UNICEF is one of the Ministry's key partner organizations, which has been actively involved in implementation of appropriate COVID-19 virus prevention measures in schools since the beginning of the pandemic.

Before the beginning of the current academic year, the LEPL Educational and Scientific Infrastructure Development Agency, all public schools in Georgia were equipped with all the resources needed to manage the pandemic.

Some 140 tons of disinfectant solution provided to the Ministry by the Japanese company "Saraya" is an additional support from the donor organization, which is especially important in the process of the COVID-19 pandemic management.

