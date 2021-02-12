Turkish sailors taken hostage by pirates rescued off coast of Nigeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Alper Ziya - Trend:

Some 15 Turkish sailors taken hostage by sea pirates off the coast of Nigeria were rescued, Director General of Boden Denizcilik A.S. Levent Karsan, Trend reports on Feb. 12.

“The health of the sailors is normal, they are in Nigeria and will be transported to Turkey within two days,” Karsan added.

Sea pirates attacked the Turkish "Mozart" ship on January 23 in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria. The cargo ship was sailing under the flag of Liberia and pirates attacked the ship 100 nautical miles (185 km) off the Nigerian coast.

Pirates killed mechanical engineers, citizens of Azerbaijan Farman Ismayilov. All other hostages are Turkish citizens. Among surviving 18 crew members, three were left on board.

The body of Farman Ismayilov, killed by pirates, was transported to Azerbaijan on January 27.