BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi has called for a reduction in tensions in the region, the minister said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

The minister noted that Oman supports efforts aimed at reducing tension in the region, as well as resolving various problems and conflicts.

"We advocate for the voice of reason to prevail," he added.