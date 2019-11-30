China allocates $143 billion of special bonds quota

30 November 2019 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

China has allocated part of next year's special bonds quota worth 1 trillion yuan (about 143 billion U.S. dollars) in an effort to spur effective investment for shoring up weak areas and expanding domestic demand, according to the Ministry of Finance, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figure accounts for 47 percent of new special bonds quota in 2019, said the ministry.

It has urged local authorities to speed up issuance and use of the bonds to effectively stimulate the economic development.

