German inflation rises less than expected in March

29 March 2018 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

German inflation accelerated more slowly than expected in March, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that price pressures in Europe’s largest economy remain fairly moderate despite a broad-based upswing, rising wages and unprecedented monetary stimulus, Reuters reports.

German consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year after an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The February reading, which was the highest since December 2017, undershot a Reuters consensus forecast of 1.6 percent.

The preliminary numbers also showed that EU-harmonized prices were up by 0.4 percent compared to February. This was also weaker than the 0.5 percent expected by analysts.

Inflation figures from Europe’s largest economy are closely watched because of their influence on the European Central Bank’s monetary policy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
German plane collides with El Al jet on Tel Aviv tarmac; no injuries
Israel 28 March 09:42
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany
Europe 25 March 15:32
German finance minister 'seriously worried' about U.S. trade stand-off
Europe 19 March 12:23
Merkel, Xi agree to work on steel overcapacity within G20
Europe 18 March 00:19
Germany wants to use all options for talks about planned U.S tariffs
Europe 16 March 17:30
Erdogan, Merkel discuss counter-terrorism over phone
Turkey 16 March 06:39
Germany says trade war could damage global recovery
Europe 15 March 17:45
Germany's Merkel to meet Macron in Paris on Friday
Europe 14 March 17:58
Merkel elected to fourth term as German Chancellor
Europe 14 March 13:02
Turkey sends note to Germany over PYD/PKK violence
Turkey 12 March 23:13
Germany's Merkel still hopes for talks on U.S. tariffs
Europe 12 March 16:57
Merkel doesn't want to speculate on next ECB president
Europe 12 March 16:16
Air Astana launches new flight to Germany
Economy news 12 March 16:00
German Economy Ministry talks on loan guarantee for Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10 March 09:38
Germany backs EU decision to respond to U.S. steel tariffs
Europe 9 March 15:21
Germany, Kazakhstan co-op in tourism sector
Economy news 9 March 10:35
Turkey expects Germany to extradite PYD ex-head
Turkey 7 March 15:21
Southern Gas Corridor СJSC talks on German loan guarantee
Oil&Gas 7 March 14:06