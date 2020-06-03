Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from June 15

Europe 3 June 2020 13:36 (UTC+04:00)
Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from June 15

Germany will lift a travel ban for European Union member states plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries, the foreign minister said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Heiko Maas said all countries concerned met those criteria except Norway due to an entry ban and Spain, where he said parliament was deciding whether to extend an entry ban.

Maas said the travel warning would be replaced with guidelines, adding that Germans would be urged not to travel to Britain when not essential while a 14-day quarantine in place.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil tops $40 for 1st time since March on OPEC cuts, demand recovery
Oil tops $40 for 1st time since March on OPEC cuts, demand recovery
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover drops
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover drops
India triples import of Kazakh-made products
India triples import of Kazakh-made products
Loading Bars
Latest
State share of Kafolat Insurance Company sold in Uzbekistan Finance 14:47
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks problematic insurance companies Economy 14:47
Uzbek Ipak Yuli Bank, EBRD increasing their support to entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan Finance 14:34
Uzbek-Korean JV buys sockets, switches via tender Tenders 14:33
Bank loans on rise in Azerbaijan Finance 14:29
Turkey, US trade turnover suffers drop in April 2020 Turkey 14:22
Azerbaijani president opens newly renovated highway (PHOTO) Politics 14:19
Turkmenistan evaluates new varieties of cotton Turkmenistan 14:18
Net revenue of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas plummets in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 14:17
Turkish ministry reveals cargo transshipment through local Hopa port Turkey 14:17
Azerbaijani president launches newly renovated 'Tartar' power substation (PHOTO) Politics 14:08
Chamber of Commerce talks problems created by ministries' merger in Iran Business 14:07
Coronavirus body count in Iran surpasses 8,000 Iran 14:00
Kazakh uranium producing company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 13:59
Uzbekneftegaz, LUKOIL to create joint venture to develop fields in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:58
Azerbaijani president attends opening of Tartar Olympic Sports Complex Politics 13:50
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy spare parts for piston pumps via tender Tenders 13:49
Uzbekistan supports local tourism sector Finance 13:47
Demand for land plots in suburbs increases in Georgia Business 13:45
Oil tops $40 for 1st time since March on OPEC cuts, demand recovery Oil&Gas 13:39
Azerbaijani president inaugurates State Symbols Museum in Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 13:38
Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from June 15 Europe 13:36
Turkish general directorate to implement several energy projects Turkey 13:32
Azerbaijani president arrives in Tartar district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 13:32
Kazakh national currency against US dollar rate breaks three-month record Finance 13:27
Data on cargo transshipment through Turkish Gulluk port revealed Turkey 13:20
Georgian peaches to appear on Russian shelves soon Business 13:15
WB: Georgia ranks 24th in world in terms of remittances Finance 13:12
Nagif Hamzayev: Everyone must be mobilized against those who violate rules of quarantine regime Society 13:10
Gold price lowers in Azerbaijan on June 3 Finance 13:09
Azerbaijani Veyseloglu Group to launch digital transformation project ICT 13:01
Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda to apply innovative rice growing technology Business 12:59
Uzbekistan reveals data on state budget revenues of 1Q2020 Finance 12:56
BP to have Operator Workbench on all its offshore platforms in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:49
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover drops Turkey 12:48
Social payments increase in Azerbaijan Business 12:47
Azerbaijan accounted for 7% of BP liquids output worldwide Oil&Gas 12:43
Kazakhstan-based subsidiary of Russian bank decides against paying dividends Business 12:39
India triples import of Kazakh-made products Business 12:37
Turkmenistan launches pilot program to support start-ups Business 12:22
OPEC+ deal will see higher prices but muted levels of demand Oil&Gas 12:22
No sign of peak oil demand in decade to come Oil&Gas 12:15
Uzbekistan to start production of Volkswagen cars Transport 12:14
Azerbaijan's oil up in price Oil&Gas 12:11
Turkmenistan Railways passes new rules regarding passenger transportation Transport 12:09
Non-cash transactions in Kazakhstan up due to coronavirus-related restrictions Finance 11:55
Turkey exempts Azerbaijani citizens from visa Politics 11:52
Turkish electricity company moves forward with its business in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:43
Turkmenistan to intensify co-operation with Russia's KAMAZ company Transport 11:40
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 11:40
Georgian fruit processing company exports products to Russia Business 11:39
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 11:39
Georgia reports new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:39
Uzbekistan aims to improve its position in international ratings Business 11:36
Fish processing plant to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Business 11:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 3 Finance 11:21
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:55
India's coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away Other News 10:42
LNG industry to see first seasonal demand contraction since 2012 Oil&Gas 10:17
Well-known Chinese company registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan Finance 10:10
Uzbekistan reports 107 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:08
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10:06
Turkey sees drop in number of driven vehicles World 10:05
IMF predicts decline in Georgia's foreign direct investments Business 10:03
LUKOIL opens new filling station in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:59
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna eyes selling its share in Kazatomprom Business 09:47
Iran's export via borders triples Business 09:45
WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek US 09:42
Germany's Lufthansa posts first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros Europe 09:38
Azerbaijan sets regulations for agricultural insurance system Finance 09:26
Kyrgyzstan reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:51
Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:33
S. Korea reports 49 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 11,590 Other News 08:12
NYPD: Officers fatally shoot man pointing gun at them US 07:49
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 07:25
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 30,000 Other News 06:58
3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California US 06:38
U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests US 06:11
At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests US 05:37
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 113,000 in past day - WHO World 05:14
61 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 04:39
Turkey, Russia to start joint work to develop COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 04:11
Italy's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 33,530 Europe 03:48
Israeli missile hits test target 400 kilometers away Israel 03:26
Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day Europe 02:49
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death US 02:11
Britain, EU clash over financial market access: diplomats Europe 01:27
Paris police fire tear gas at protest of racial injustice Europe 00:52
1 killed, 3 wounded in explosion in Kabul Other News 00:21
UK COVID-19 deaths hit 39,369 as another 324 patients die Europe 2 June 23:43
NYC extends curfew all week; mayor says no to National Guard US 2 June 23:18
U.S. sanctions four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil US 2 June 22:51
Saudi Arabia reports 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, tally near 90,000 Arab World 2 June 22:22
Turkey's COVID-19 cases top 165,000 as new infections drop for 5th straight day Turkey 2 June 21:59
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 2 June 21:27
Azerbaijan presents facts on Armenia’s crimes to UN Security Council Politics 2 June 21:21
Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 11,454 Europe 2 June 21:11
Azerbaijan’s Lankaran cannery talks about plans for 2020 Business 2 June 21:03
Azerbaijani company talks production of disinfection equipment for escalators ICT 2 June 20:49
Georgian airports preparing to receive visitors Transport 2 June 20:09
All news