Israel reports 3,262 new COVID-19 cases, 799,727 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,262 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 799,727, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,856 after 22 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 690 to 710, out of 1,095 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 753,306, with 2,645 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases increased to 40,565.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel have surpassed 4.92 million, or 52.9 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

On Friday, the country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, rose to 1.01, surpassing 1 for the first time since Jan. 20.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

Also on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said the number of active COVID-19 patients among its soldiers dropped to 411, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Dec. 22, 2020.