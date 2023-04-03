PetroChina increases its net profit by 62% in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. China's largest oil and gas company PetroChina Co. increased its net profit by 62.1 percent to 149.38 billion yuan ($21.74 billion) by the end of 2022, Trend reports with reference to Interfax.

According to the data, revenue increased by 23.9 percent and reached 3.24 trillion yuan ($471 billion), while net cash flow increased by 88.4 percent to 150.42 billion yuan ($21.8 billion).

At the same time, PetroChina increased its hydrocarbon production by 3.7 percent last year to a record 1.685 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Moreover, oil production increased by 2.1 percent to 906 million barrels, while natural gas grew by 5.8 percent, to 4.68 trillion cubic feet.

At the end of December, the company ran almost 22,590 gas stations, as well as 416 stations for charging and replacing electric vehicle batteries.