First Sputnik Light batches to enter civil circulation after June 25

The first batches of Sputnik Light vaccine will start entering civilian circulation after June 25, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The Sputnik Light vaccine, which can be conveniently used for revaccination, is currently in production and quality control. I think that within next week we will bring it to the market. It will go through medical organizations, and it will be available for vaccination points. Now, after the 25th (of June), the first batches will begin to appear in civilian circulation," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The effectiveness of the vaccine is almost 80% starting from the 28th day after vaccination.

Earlier on Monday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that Russia has documented 17,378 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases in Moscow rose by 7,584 compared to 8,305 the day before, taking the total to 1,294,154.

