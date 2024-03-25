Crocus City Hall terrorist attack carried out by radical Islamists - Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was carried out by radical Islamists, Trend reports.

“We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists,” he said.

To note, terrorists staged a shooting with automatic rifles at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic. As a result of the terrorist attack, 182 people were injured and 139 people died.