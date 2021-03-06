Turkey reports 11,770 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Trend:

Turkey recorded 11,770 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, Trend reports.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.76 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,965, with 64 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,291 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.61 million.

More than 33.99 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 138,592 since Friday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,230.