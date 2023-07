BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Six people were tragically killed, and eight others sustained injuries in an accident involving a bus carrying workers in the Turkish city of Afyonkarahisar, Trend reports.

Ambulance crews and rescuers swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

The injured were promptly taken to Afyonkarahisar and Konya hospitals. As of now, there is no report on the condition of the victims.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.