Two Turkish airlines cancels several flights to Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Turkish Airlines and Pegasus have canceled several flights to Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan, the online display boards of the two international airports in Istanbul from where these planes depart says, Trend reports.

According to the information, five flights were cancelled. These are two night flights to the capital of Jordan Amman, two to Uzbekistan (Samarkand and Bukhara) and one to Tehran.

It is reported that the cancellation of the last flight is due to the fact that the international airport of the Iranian capital is temporarily not accepting civil aircraft.