RALEIGH, U.S., November 10. The most likely outcome of midterms is continued 50/50 split in the U.S. Senate, Asher Hildebrand, associate professor of the practice at the Sanford School of Public Policy, told Trend November 9 on the sidelines of the briefing on the midterm elections held November 8.

“In the US Senate, coming into the election, the control of the Senate was split 50/50 in our system that gives Democrats the majority because the vice president serves as the tie breaking vote. It looks like the most likely outcome of this election will be a continued 50/50 split. But with Democrats picking up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, and Republicans perhaps picking up one in Nevada or maybe Georgia, you could still see Republican majority, id Republicans win both Nevada and Georgia. Or you could still see Democrats win a 51 vote majority if they win both of those seats, so that it's too soon detail,” he said.

Hildebrand believes that if Democrats run the table and win in Nevada and Georgia and Arizona, which has still not been called and have 51 votes, the name Joe Manchin will not be spoken as much because for the last two years, Senator Manchin has stood in the way of much of the democratic agenda, but if they have 50 votes without Senator Manchin, they will find it much easier at least in the Senate to enact their legislation.

“That might not matter since Republicans will probably control the House but it will be maybe a little less of a thorn in the side of Democratic leadership. Republicans were favored coming into the election because of maybe so called fundamental factors such as the state of the economy, public mood, feelings about the incumbent. And despite that advantage, it looks like the elections at best split decision, with Democrats probably maintaining their control of the Senate Republicans winning a slight majority in the House. It's overall a picture of Democrats exceeding expectations considerably, and Republicans underperforming them and that was evident in specific races but also on the national level,” he added.