US welcomes Israeli steps to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The United States welcomes a series of measures recently announced by Israel to increase humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, Trend reports.

She said those steps, including the opening of the port of Ashdod to channel aid into Gaza, the opening of the Erez crossing to allow a new aid route into the northern Gaza Strip, and a commitment to significantly increase supplies from Jordan directly to Gaza, should now be in full volume and quickly completed.

Watson expressed the US commitment to work in coordination with the governments of Israel and Egypt, the UN and humanitarian organizations to ensure these important steps are taken.